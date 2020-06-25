TEXAS -- The coronavirus statistics for Texas and much of the rest of the country are startling. On Wednesday alone, Texas reported an additional 5,551 cases, a new single-day record. Hospital admissions due to COVID-19 have more than doubled in the past two weeks.

Knowing something must be done and fast. Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday paused additional state economy reopening phases.

New Texas #COVID19 numbers:

5,551 cases - new single-day record

29 new deaths

4,389 hospitalized - also a new record and 13th day in a row its reached a new high

7-day positivity rate jumps to 10.42 percent@GovAbbott will join me to discuss on @TXCapTonight — KarinaKling (@KarinaKling) June 24, 2020

Most businesses are now permitted to operate at between 50 and 75 percent occupancy. A weekend crackdown by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission showed that not all businesses, in this case bars, aren't strictly observing social distancing measures.

“As we experience an increase in both positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we are focused on strategies that slow the spread of this virus while also allowing Texans to continue earning a paycheck to support their families,” Gov. Abbott said. “The last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses. This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business."

Thursday’s move doesn’t affect mandates put in place by previous phases. Businesses may remain open and operating at their designated occupancy.

Gov. Abbott earlier on Thursday suspended elective surgeries in Bexar, Travis, Hays and Dallas counties in order to free up hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.

The governor urged Texans to do their part to slow the spread of the virus by wearing masks in public spaces, washing their hands frequently and maintaining six feet of space from other people.