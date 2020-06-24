ORLANDO, Fla. – The tourism industry in Central Florida has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, which had led to furloughs and closures.

What You Need To Know Restaurant group launches food program to help tourism workers



Workers can sign up to get a free meal through Tango Cares



Meals distributed weekly at Mia's Italian Kitchen on I-Drive

​​To help affected workers, Alexandria Restaurant Partners, which operates International Drive locations Café Tu Tu Tango and Mia’s Italian Kitchen, has launched a weekly food distribution program.

As part of the Tango Cares program, workers affected by the pandemic can sign up online to receive a free family meal. The meal, which serves four people, includes a pasta entrée, salad, and dessert.

Food can picked up at one of the distribution events that are held every Wednesday and Thursday between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Workers will need to select a date and a pickup time. Meals will be limited.

A GoFundMe campaign has also been launched to help workers in the long term.