KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- Deputies are asking for the public's help to find three armed-robbery suspects who ripped off a 7-Eleven early Wednesday while security cameras rolled.
- Osceola deputies say robbers got away
- Robbers got away on foot, deputies say
- Detectives need help identifying trio
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office released stills and video of the robbery in hopes of generating tips.
The attack happened sometime before 3:40 a.m. at 6070 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, according to the sheriff's office.
Three males entered the 7-Eleven, pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded money.
"The suspects fled the area on foot and it is unknown if they left in a vehicle," the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
"Detectives need help identifying the suspects."
Anyone with information related to this case or any other similar incidents are urged to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.
Tipsters who give information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Online tipsters can provide information here: crimeline.org