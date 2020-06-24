KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- Deputies are asking for the public's help to find three armed-robbery suspects who ripped off a 7-Eleven early Wednesday while security cameras rolled.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office released stills and video of the robbery in hopes of generating tips.

The attack happened sometime before 3:40 a.m. at 6070 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, according to the sheriff's office.

Three males entered the 7-Eleven, pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded money.

"The suspects fled the area on foot and it is unknown if they left in a vehicle," the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

"Detectives need help identifying the suspects."

Anyone with information related to this case or any other similar incidents are urged to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

Tipsters who give information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.