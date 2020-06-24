ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The University of South Florida announced earlier this month students will not be eligible for refunds on housing this school year regardless of how the coronavirus pandemic may impact classes and campus operation.

It's a decision some students are hoping they can convince university officials to reverse.

University of South Florida sophomore Anna Shurdha looks back at her first year of college with fond memories.

“I found it great. I loved my floor, I loved all the activities,” said Shurdha.

But she looks ahead with uncertainty, especially when it comes to deciding whether to live on campus this year.

Last year, USF moved classes online when the pandemic started. Though the campus, including residence halls, was technically open, Shurdha says students had no reason to stay.

Now, USF issued a addendum stating students will not be eligible for a housing refund regardless of how the pandemic may impact the upcoming school year.

“It’s unfair to expect students to stay in housing when that is the current situation at hand,” said Shurdha.

But USF says residence halls will remain open regardless of what happens with classes, which is why they’re currently sticking with their decision.

“What we know right now, based on the information, we do not believe we will be closing our residence halls," said Ana Hernandez, assistant VP Housing and Residential Education. "We did not close our residence halls in the spring, we did not close them in the summer, and so students were able to continue to live on campus and we expect that that will be the same.”

Hernandez added that extra safety measures, like automatic faucets and paper towel holders, along with limited visitation, will be put in place.

When asked if it was fair for students to have to pay for something they may not have access to given certain circumstances, Hernandez said students will have to decide for themselves what's best for them.

“I think the students need to make the best decision they can based on the information that we have available,” said Hernandez.

Meanwhile, Shurdha has created a petition that already has more than 1,000 signatures calling on the university to reverse its decision.

Meanwhile, USF agreed to extend the deadline to sign the housing agreement to august first to give students more time to make a decision.