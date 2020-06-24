MAITLAND, Fla. – After being postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Florida Film Festival has announced new dates for the annual event.

​​The film festival, which was originally scheduled for April, will now take place August 7-20 at Enzian Theater.

“We are excited to announce that we have been able to retain over 90 percent of the original festival lineup,” programming director Matthew Curtis said in a news release. “In addition, we are also able to bring in some outstanding new films that were previously unavailable in April.”

The full festival schedule and programming lineup will be released on July 15, organizers said Wednesday. Virtual options for screenings are also being considered.

The Florida Film Festival Is the only film festival in the state that is accredited as a qualifying festival for the Oscars in the short film categories: live-action, animation, and documentary.

Enzian, which will host the festival, has reopened to the public with a number of safety measures as well as reduced capacity. Seating will limited during the festival.

Passes for the festival are on sale and can be purchased at floridafilmfestival.com. Individual tickets will go on sale when the full program schedule is announced.