RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly failed on Wednesday to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a measure that would have allowed gyms and bars to open again despite his executive order keeping them closed due to COVID-19.

Republicans in charge of the House were unsuccessful persuading enough Democratic colleagues to essentially cancel the governor’s veto from last week. The bill would have allowed the fitness centers and bars shuttered since March to reopen at 50% capacity, with social distancing and cleaning mandates. Bars would have been allowed to serve only outdoors. It also would have expanded current outdoor seating for restaurants already partially reopened for sit-down service.

The override failure came on the same day Cooper announced that rising virus-related case and hospitalization numbers warranted that the governor extend the bar and gym closures already in place until at least July 17.

“These numbers clearly tell us that we should not be moving forward with easing restrictions,” Cooper said at a media briefing before the override vote. His most recent order would have otherwise expired Friday. He said gyms would be on the list of businesses that could reopen next month if a statewide mask order he also announced Wednesday helps stabilize increasing case trends.

“We believe these numbers will level out and we can begin easing restrictions on these riskier businesses that right now have restrictions,” Cooper said.

Most retailers and restaurants in the state can already open at reduced capacity. Scores of gym owners and operators visited the Legislative Building earlier in the day urging legislators to complete the override. Some owners have said they may have to permanently close.

“These small businesses are pleading for help,” said Rep. Kyle Hall, a Stokes County Republican. “These folks are days away from losing everything. ... The governor is picking winners and losers at the expense of people’s livelihoods.” The 66-53 override vote margin was several votes short of completion. The Senate also would have had to vote to override to make the bill law.

A coalition of fitness center operators said it was disappointed with the vote. “Every day gyms are closed is another day our hard-working employees are out of work and health club members are deprived of their workout routines,” Fitness Operators for Responsible Reopening said in a news release.