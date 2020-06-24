Phase 4 in CNY is scheduled to start Friday, but malls, gyms, and theaters cannot reopen as planned. The Onondaga county executive asked state reps to meet with business owners and then follow-up with local leaders before the end of the week.

The Trillium Sport and Fitness owner says she's disappointed and gyms should be considered essential. But, a call from state representatives Tuesday evening means lights may stay dark. Barb St. Pierre has been ready to open the doors to her gym in Syracuse since the end of March.

“We were totally prepared to open this weekend based upon Ryan McMahon’s comments in his briefing [Monday] that our numbers and statistics look very good,” said St. Pierre, who owns Trillium Sport and Fitness. “That was always Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s basis for reopening in the next phase.”

But St. Pierre found out Tuesday her gym, along with all of the other upstate facilities, won’t be able to reopen Friday.

“Definitely disappointed,” said St. Pierre. “I’ve been patient during this whole process. You almost feel like, ‘Wow, don’t we matter.’ I’ve got 18 employees that are relying on me to put food on their table.”

The decision was announced by state representatives on the Central New York regional control room call. The new phase will be yet another push back for retailers who thought malls would open in Phase 2. St. Pierre argues gyms are essential.

“We help improve immune systems, blood pressure, cholesterol, heart disease, diabetes, strokes, and most importantly, the mental health,” said St. Pierre.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon agrees and says these places can open safely. He asked the reps to meet with these business owners who are impacted, and then follow-up with CNY leaders by the end of the week.

“I encourage those leaders to come to talk to the business owners, come to talk to me, come see our facilities, see what we’re doing before you make your decision,” said St. Pierre.

St. Pierre is not losing hope and neither is McMahon. He says a lot can happen between now and then.