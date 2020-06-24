MILWAUKEE, Wisc., (SPECTRUM NEWS) -- The Democratic National Convention is still taking place in Milwaukee in August, but will now be hosted at the Wisconsin Center.

The venue change is directly attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says the dates have not changed, and the convention will take place August 17 - 20.

"It will not be a convention like we have seen in past years for obvious reasons," he says. "At the end of the day, the public health concerns are paramount."

DNC officials will work with Dr. Larry Brilliant and Dr. W. Ian Lipkin to develop practices to protect the health of Milwaukee, DNC staff and DNC attendees. The details of their health plan are set to be released closer to the event.

Today, our @DemConvention team announced plans to transform our convention experience for state delegations and viewers, affirming our commitment to protecting public health. https://t.co/dqeNJKfiD9 — Joe Solmonese (@JSolmonese) June 24, 2020

The DNC was initially set to take place at Fiserv Forum. Presidential candidate Joe Biden will be in Milwaukee for the event.

Democrats say they will officially nominate the former VP at the convention.

Convention organizers say state delegations should conduct any official convention business remotely, as opposed to traveling to Milwaukee. DNC standing meetings will take place virtually. A way for delegates to digitally cast votes for the convention is being developed.

The Democratic National Convention Committee named Representative Bernie Thompson as the permanent chair of the 2020 DNC. He oversees all official convention matters.