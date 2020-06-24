BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A $13 million deficit is going to affect Brevard County students who rely on district buses to get to their choice school.

What You Need To Know Brevard Public Schools cuts bus service for choice students



District facing $13M shortfall; choice busing cut will save $1M



District says it needs extra buses to enforce social distancing in fall

School Board Chair Misty Belford says last school year, Brevard Public Schools ran with 17 drivers short on any given day. But with the coronavirus pandemic, students will likely have to physically distance on school buses, forcing the district to add buses.

According to the district, eliminating regional busing to choice schools will affect 1,500 students but save the county more than $1 million.

“If it comes to transporting 50,000 kids efficiently to school or transporting 1,500 to choice schools, we have to make sure we are doing the best we can with what we can,” Belford said.

Parent Lindsay Hobart lives in Titusville, but her daughter is going to a magnet school more than 40 minutes south in Rockledge.

“Why are you going to offer our kids the choice to go to any middle school in the county but not offer a way to get them there?” she asked.

In the same boat is Kevin Howkins of Rockledge. His son attends Cocoa Beach Junior High, about 30 minutes away.

“They should have had another option to provide transportation for the students rather than saying you're on your own,” Howkins said.

He said the school should contact parents to link them up with other parents living nearby who are hoping to carpool to their choice schools.

“It's either going to be dropping him off way early and getting picked up late, or find people who are going in the same direction,” Howkins said.

Brevard Public Schools said the driver shortage resulted in students arriving late last year while hitting maximum route limits.

The district also says a state-mandated increase in contributions to Florida’s pension fund is also causing a district-wide budget deficit for the upcoming school year.