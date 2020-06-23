PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Port Orange institution Aunt Catfish’s on the River reopened its doors Tuesday. This comes after a week-long closure due to an employee testing positive for coronavirus.

During the closure, the restaurant ramped up safety measures, on top of hiring a company to come in and do a deep cleaning. They’ve switched to paper menus, installed self-temperature checks for employees and added more signs asking customers to wear single-use gloves.

They've also installed plexiglass between booths and spaced tables further apart. Meanwhile, 125 employees were tested and were required to show their negative results before being able to return to work.

“It is not unique to Aunt Catfish’s, it is really just what society is dealing with and it is not festered out of anyone's building," said Brendan Galbreath, owner of Aunt Catfish's on the River. "It's brought into people’s building and it's always a wonder, did you get it from a customer? Or did you have an employee that got it somewhere else and brought it to the building? It is just the invisible enemy and we are all dealing with it.”​

Galbreath also shortened the restaurant’s hours, by no longer serving lunch on weekdays. He says not only does he hope it will encourage social distancing, but at 50 percent capacity it isn’t good financially to keep the restaurant open so long.