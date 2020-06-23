It is still a challenge to find things like bleach wipes and liquid hand sanitizer at your local grocery store. One Stop Janitorial & Office Supply on Scottsville Road pretty much has everything you need to clean and disinfect.

"We have always had wipes, disinfectant cleaners, we have always had sprays, toilet paper. We have kept it all here in stock," says Owner Angela Luyk. "We learned quickly that if you order small amounts, they'll give it to you. So we'd have like ten vendors giving us two cases here, one case here and there cases here."

One Stop pivoted the business from strictly commerical business to business sales into a new website, "Shop One Stop Rochester" (shoponestoprochester.com), so that anyone can order online for delivery or curbside pickup.

One Stop Janitorial & Office Supply in Henrietta has bleach wipes, hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray, masks and nitrile gloves. The company added an online store for the public to click & buy- Shop One Stop Rochester- delivery or curbside pickup is available. @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/aGRcNOx62X — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) June 23, 2020

"It is so heartbreaking when they come in, they are crying and are like 'I've been to ten stores and I can't find it'. Well now they can just order it online and get it delivered to their houses. They'll call for their mothers, their grandmothers and aunts. I have a woman who ships it out of state to her friends who can't get the stuff," Luyk continues.

"When the toilet paper shortage was here we would have three or four palletes of toilet paper come in at 10:00 a.m. and by 4 it would be gone. The public needs this stuff as bad as everybody else needs it. Some people need it because the are going back to work and aren't sure if their employer is going to supply it or not. Some people want it to be able to go to the grocery store. We have it here. Most people are doing curbside delivery as it is siginificantly safer," Harry Powell adds.

One Stop owner Angella Luyk and her team work hard to keep disinfectant supplies stocked. She changed her business model from business to business sales— to opening it up to the public. It’s the first time I’ve seen Lysol since March! @SPECNewsROC #bleach #clean #henrietta #roc pic.twitter.com/ihyeONYQ9Z — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) June 23, 2020

Janice Risewick owns Hair Impressions on Stone Road in Greece.

"With all the guidelines we have to do and all the cleaning products between each and every customer, we have to sanitize everything; capes, chairs and scissors, so this place, One Stop, has been fantastic because they supplied us with everything we needed," Risewick says.

One Stop has no idea how critical their work would become and is proud to help small businesses, restaurants, schools and families stay healthy.