PALM COAST, Fla. — A Flagler County man is being held without bond after he was accused of drugging and sexually abusing children who were reported missing from an undisclosed location outside of the county, deputies announced Tuesday.

George Proulx, 66, of Palm Coast was taken into custody at 5:15 a.m. Monday at his home on Brittany Lane, where the alleged attacks took place.

Officials suspected Proulx was preparing to leave the country and move to Thailand before his arrest.

The four juveniles showed up at a Palm Coast resort on November 18, 2019, saying they had been staying with a man they only knew as George.

The man picked them up in Daytona Beach, they said. Investigators are not disclosing where the juveniles were originally from.

“Proulx admitted to having intercourse with two of the juveniles and admitted knowing that they had been reported missing at the time. He provided them with cigarettes, alcohol, and narcotics,” the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“According to the juveniles, Proulx allegedly put an unknown substance into the juveniles’ drinks and then performed sexual acts on them,” the sheriff's office added.

Circuit Court Judge D. Melissa Distler signed an arrest warrant for Proulx, charging him with lewd and lascivious battery, lewd and lascivious molestation, unlawful sexual activity with a minor, and interference with child custody.

Distler also ordered the seizure of the suspect’s passport.

“We are thankful the juveniles came forward and told us what happened to them,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement.

Proulx is being held with no bond at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, Flagler's jail.

Additional charges are expected, deputies said.

Investigators do not suspect additional alleged victims. However, anyone with information can give a tip to investigations with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911.