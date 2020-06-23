PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- With a pandemic, the job market is a tough one right now.

One place definitely hiring is Pinellas County Schools. On Wednesday, they are holding a job fair from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Largo High School.

What You Need To Know Pinellas County Schools job fair held Wednesday



Job fair from 4:30 - 8 p.m. at Largo High School



Over 100 positions need to be filled



More Pinellas County news

"We are hiring in full force, we have recruiters out as we speak right now," said Tracy Bodenbender, Bus Driving Training Supervisor Pinellas County Public Schools.

The district is currently looking to fill 50 school bus driving positions, 100 school bus assistant positions, 70 positions within Food Service Assistants and Specialists, and more positions with Facility Operations.

The school district said staff will be on hand to help interested applicants complete applications. Onsite interviews, driver's license checks, and prescreening will also be available. To apply: PCS application, call 727-638-3528 for assistance, or talentacquisitionteam@pcsb.org.