ORLANDO, Fla. — Camilo Rozo, 32, is a pharmacist and one of an estimated 29,000 DACA recipients who are front-line healthcare workers.
What You Need To Know
- Camilo Rozo is a DACA recipient & working on front lines of COVID-19
- Estimated 29,000 DACA recipients who are front-line healthcare workers
Rozo said he works hard to ensure his patients safety as he helps them fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m not as concerned about myself as I am for my customers,” Rozo said.
He said his main concern is the future of DACA that was saved temporarily after the Supreme Court’s decision.
The Trump administration said they would try to rescind the program again.
“The stakes are high for people like me,” Rozo said.
Rozo said to serve an underserved Spanish-speaking community in Kissimmee makes it all worth it.
For the full story, watch the video above.
Sign up now for one of our newsletters that will show up in your inbox every weekday at 1 p.m. The newsletters highlight the most important stories of the day that you need to know for your area.