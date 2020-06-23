ORLANDO, Fla. — Camilo Rozo, 32, is a pharmacist and one of an estimated 29,000 DACA recipients who are front-line healthcare workers.

Rozo said he works hard to ensure his patients safety as he helps them fight against the coronavirus pandemic .

“I’m not as concerned about myself as I am for my customers,” Rozo said.

He said his main concern is the future of DACA that was saved temporarily after the Supreme Court’s decision .

The Trump administration said they would try to rescind the program again.

“The stakes are high for people like me,” Rozo said.

Rozo said to serve an underserved Spanish-speaking community in Kissimmee makes it all worth it.

