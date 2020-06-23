Sharkey's Bar and Grill in Liverpool has gotten a lot of attention after the owner posted a plea on Facebook that has over 450 shares and 1,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

“I’m not here to get anybody in trouble. I’m worried about my business. I’m worried about the business down the street," Jim Nichols says.

Nichols was vocal about being frustrated with the Phase 3 reopening.“If you ask the people of New York what is expected when you go to a bar or restaurant, most of them would not know," Nichols says.

After three months of no income, he was finally able to get back to some type of normal business in Phase three. After a busy week of trying to keep up with CDC guidelines, Nichols went to another bar to see how they were doing.

“I saw nothing being done. I saw no one holding anyone accountable. I didn’t see one person wearing a mask. I saw the staff using their mask as a chin strap. When I see my customers there that I know will come next week or the next day, it’s not sustainable," Nichols says.

Nichols wouldn’t say which establishment he was referring to, but he did say after putting forth his best effort, his restaurant received a complaint last Tuesday, about an event that hadn’t even happened yet.

“I had visits from two different agencies last week. It was very helpful. That’s what we’re looking for as business owners. We’re not looking to be fined if we’re putting our best effort forward. Not looking for warnings if we’re trying. We’re looking for guidance," Nichols says.

The bar owner isn’t alone. On June 14, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted they had received 25,000 complaints of reopening violations. The issue is, the Phase 3 foodservice guidelines on the liquor authority website have details that are easy to miss.

"To New York state, help us out. Help us understand what’s going on. If we’re doing something wrong let us know and we’ll fix it,” Nichols says.

As for his plea to other business owners?

“Just try. Just put in some effort. If we’re putting in the effort that’s all we can do. I’m hoping the powers that be applaud those people putting the effort in and the people that know exactly what they should be doing and don’t care? They should be held accountable,” Nichols says.



Working together for the same goal. Keep patrons safe, keep the income coming in, and navigating this new normal together. If you need more information about the Phase 3 guidelines, click here.