TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Investigators are trying to find two women who abandoned a pair of pups at the SPCA of Brevard in Titusville.

The senior-aged, male chihuahuas were left inside the back gate of the non-profit's clinic on State Road 50 late Monday afternoon.

Security cameras recorded the women leaving the dogs there around 4 p.m. when the clinic was still open.



Security cameras show two women bringing the dogs to SPCA of Brevard Monday. (SPCA of Brevard)

Workers say all they needed was some paperwork to be signed, and the dogs would have been taken in, cared for and be placed for adoption.

"There's absolutely no judgement on our end, we just need proper information to help these dogs find the best homes, so they aren't just sitting here and we have to learn everything from scratch about them," said Susan Naylor of SPCA of Brevard.

Brevard Sheriff's Office Animal Services is investigating, and the women could face possible charges or fines.

Central Florida Pet Food Charities

Officials with SPCA of Brevard say if people feel they have to turn their pets over because they can't afford to keep them, they should ask for help first.

There are several pantries and programs in Central Florida that distribute pet food for people who need it. We've compiled a list below of pantries.

BREVARD COUNTY

SPCA of Brevard : The shelter has a pet food bank for low-income or terminally ill pet owners who need help. You can call the shelter to find more details.

For the Love of Paws : This group has a mobile food bank that serves Melbourne and Barefoot Bay, along with a pantry in Fellsmere.

Space Coast Kibble Kitchen : A pet food bank that also has a list of other resources on its website.

FLAGLER COUNTY

Flagler Humane Society : The Furry Friend Food Bank is available for low-income families with up to four cats and dogs.

LAKE COUNTY

Lake County Animal Services works with area human food pantries to get pet food donations where they are needed most.

The Animal League also works with Lake County area food pantries to distribute pet food to those who need it through the Nourish the Needy program.

MARION COUNTY

Voices of Change Animal League : The Ocala-based group has the Project FEED Marion County Pets program to help people who need pet food.

ORANGE COUNTY

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando : Among the shelter's programs is a pet food pantry for residents of Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties.

Happy Trails Pet Pantry: The group has a pet food program for residents of Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties.

OSCEOLA COUNTY

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando : Among the shelter's programs is a pet food pantry for residents of Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties.

Happy Trails Pet Pantry: The group has a pet food program for residents of Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties. Osceola County Animal Services specifically says it sends people who need help to Happy Trails.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando : Among the shelter's programs is a pet food pantry for residents of Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties.

Happy Trails Pet Pantry: The group has a pet food program for residents of Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties.

SUMTER COUNTY

Your Humane Society SPCA : The humane society in Sumter County has the "Kibbles" Pet Food Pantry program to help residents with pets. They also have information on a free program for spaying and neutering.

VOLUSIA COUNTY