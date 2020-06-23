TEXAS -- An undercover operation by the Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission, or TABC, on Monday added five bars to the list of establishments cited for failing to enforce social distancing measures.

The following bars received emergency alcohol permit suspensions Monday:

Burnhouse, San Antonio

Soho Lounge, Austin

The Cantina, Fort Worth

Electric Cowboy, Longview

Siete Banderas, Laredo

While nearly every Texas business is currently permitted to operate in Phase 3 of the plan to reopen the state’s economy, bars are currently restricted to 50 percent occupancy. In addition, bars must maintain six feet of space between groups of people.

The following bars received 30-day permit suspensions this past weekend:

Friday:

Werk Bar, El Paso

Marty’s Live, Dallas

Elevate Night Club, McAllen

Saturday:

Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden, Austin

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Icehouse, Austin

Sunday:

Handlebar Houston, Houston

BARge 25, Seabrook

Harris House of Heroes, Dallas

The New PR's, Fort Worth

UnBARlievable, Austin

Little Woodrow's, Lubbock

Coconuts, El Paso

Matt Moore, who manages Austin’s Dive Bar, on Monday told Spectrum News he’s frustrated by other bars skirting or ignoring the rules as Texas experiences a sharp uptick in COVID-19 cases.

“It’s pretty aggravating to see other bars doing that, when some of us are trying so hard to keep things safe. We're trying to make a few people feel comfortable to come back out. And then other bars do this and kind of ... it's going to scare people away, people we were getting back out are going to stop," said Moore.