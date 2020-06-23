KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Osceola County is cancelling traditional graduation ceremonies in July because of the coronavirus.

Osceola Schools Superintendent Dr. Debra Pace said the decision is based on the latest public health advisory from the Florida Dept. of Health.

The district said the graduations were postponed in May, hoping that conditions caused by the coronavirus would improve, but that's not the case.

Pace said high school principals were developing new plans to celebrate graduates on a smaller scale.

"I understand that many will be disappointed with the cancellation of graduations, and I share your disappointment, but we are working to make the best of an ever-changing situation," Pace said in a news release.

Parents and students should check their school's websites for updates.