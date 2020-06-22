With these numbers, many Central New York businesses have reopened from the coronavirus shutdown, and more industries could open later this week. Questions remain around wedding receptions, graduations, and other get-togethers.

“For weddings, certainly the 25 percent capacity with churches, we’re hoping that will increase in Phase 4. And they’ll be more guidance for some of these gatherings because we’re getting to the point where the data merits it. The data merits us to be together in ways where we’re responsible.”

McMahon: I’m frustrated Destiny USA and the malls aren’t open. We can't punish business owners who made a real estate decision in the past. To suggest you can’t physical distance is a lack of understanding of how big the building is — Trish Kilgannon (@trishkilgannon) June 22, 2020

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says Phase 4 is likely to begin either Friday or Saturday. The final phase outlined by the state includes indoor malls, entertainment venues, and gyms.

Capacity will still be limited, but local leaders are trying to work with the state to ease some of the limitations; specifically for graduation ceremonies. An executive order limits gatherings to 25 people or less, and Governor Andrew Cuomo said outdoor graduations of up to 150 people can begin on Friday.

"We’re happy. We worked really hard as a community to get to this point. It presents more risk. I think if you look at some of our cases in community spread you’re seeing an increase in younger people. They’re more active. They’re more willing to go out in not just one area but many areas,” ​says McMahon.

“It’s much easier to regulate a business that is hosting a wedding or a church that is hosting a service than it is a random party in a neighborhood,” said McMahon.

The number of active cases in the county is lower now than it was when businesses began to reopen. Eventually, the restrictions will go away, and large groups can celebrate together.

“Once you’re comfortable with what the information shows, after allowing people to be together again in different ways and different interactions, then you allow for more and more capacity,” said McMahon.

As for Central New York’s biggest summer event, McMahon says he has no inside information on the future of the State Fair. McMahon says the county data is the best it’s been. In the last three days, the county has seen a one percent infection rate.

There is a trend of new #COVID19 cases among 17-20 year olds, McMahon says



Here’s the total # of cases by age:

19 and under: 145

20’s: 441

30’s: 339

40’s: 313

50’s: 393

60’s: 318

70’s: 256

80’s: 229

90’s: 142 — Trish Kilgannon (@trishkilgannon) June 22, 2020

Mobile testing will continue this week from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at these locations: