After a long legal battle with Duke University, Iron Duke Brewing will be changing its name. The owner of the brewery, Nick Morin, says their name represents who they are. He built Iron Duke Brewing from scratch in his garage. ​

The name came from the old vehicles he used to work on. Morin says in particular, an old engine.

"The engine itself is a well-known GM engine," he says. "It was known to be a workhorse and people would just beat on it and rebuild it, beat on it, and it would go on and on."

He says the brewery took the name eight years ago and it fit, along with their work boot logo. After a trademark application of their logo was initially approved, Duke University decided to challenge it.

"We were stretched pretty thin, being a 10-person business like we are," he adds.

Iron Dukes is also the name of a fundraising arm for Duke University athletics. The university sent a cease & desist letter to the brewery three years ago, and ever since they have been trying to fight it. Morin said their business was left with two options.

"It’s either go out of business or change your name," he admits.

Morin said they consulted attorneys and it was going to cost several hundred thousand dollars to see the lawsuit through, with no guarantee they'd even win to keep the name.

"The resources to have a prolonged legal challenge, a battle with a large university like that, was not something we could handle as a business," he says.

The business is well-known in the town of Ludlow and some residents are upset by the name change.

Sharon Clark said even if they change the name of Iron Duke, people will still call it that because that's how they know it. She also said she and her family enjoy going there.

"I feel it's unnecessary," Clark says. "It's not Duke Brewing Company, it's Iron Duke. What's the difference? What's the big deal?"

Another resident started a petition which has more than 1,000 signatures so far. The petition can be viewed here.

But Morin says right now they are working on changing their name and re-branding all of their beer and merchandise.

"Hopefully within a three to six month period, it transitions from one to the other," Morin states.

Spectrum News 1 made multiple attempts by phone and email to reach Duke University for a statement, but have not heard back.