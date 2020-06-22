This is the first time in about three months that people are seated inside the Beer Garden in Worcester. Indoor dining is now allowed in the state's reopening plan.

Grid Hospitality Group's Director of Operations, Gary Benacquista, says of the reopening, "It does a couple of things. It gives us a little extra space so we're not limited as much with the capacity. But we definitely have diners that like to be inside."

The Beer Garden is recommending reservations and has put extra sanitation procedures in place. Friends Kathy Rozanski and Debby Campanale are happy to be inside eating a meal together.

Rozanski says, "It's been so long since we've been able to be inside, so here we are!"

Campanale adds, "It's wonderful to get together with our friends instead of just on the phone or through Zoom."

Other restaurant goers are more hesitant. Carrie Davis says she's felt safe eating at Central Massachusetts restaurants since outdoor dining began weeks ago. With indoor dining, tables need to be spaced six feet apart and people need to wear masks whenever they are not seated at a table. Davis says she feels more comfortable outside.

Davis says, "It's just a little too close for comfort for me I think. So when you're outdoors, I feel like I've noticed they're spacing things a little more adequately."

"Obviously there's nothing like having that good breeze and fresh air to take any bugs in the air away," says Lori Quinn of Holden.

Quinn is taking advantage of outdoor dining at a couple Worcester spots. She isn’t opposed to moving inside.

She says, "I just feel so badly for our restaurant business in the area that I want to support them in any way I can and let's face it, we all miss going out to dinner."

The Beer Garden says they're happy to get some normalcy and are now looking forward to getting live entertainment back.

Benacquista says, "We love our restaurants and we love our guests and we're really excited to be open again."