ORLANDO, Fla. — Carnival Cruise Line is cancelling all cruises for North America through September 30.

The company announced Monday it had advised guests and travel agents of the decision.

The announcement follows a decision Friday by the Cruise Lines International Association to suspend all cruises sailing from U.S. ports through September 15.

Carnival Cruise Line began a voluntary 30-day pause in operations on March 13, which has been extended three times.

Guests will have the option of a full refund, or to book for a later date with an onboard credit, or a future cruise credit.