Canandaigua's newest lakeside hotel is getting set to open.

Hotel Canandaigua, which was initially being called "The Lake House on Canandaigua," is expected to open sometime this summer.

It's located at the site of the former Inn on the Lake. The new hotel will have 109 rooms and 18 suites.

The property also has condos for sale and the hotel is already taking reservations for weddings and group events in 2021.