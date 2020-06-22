Since mid-March, the Buffalo Zoo has been closed for adventures. Plans for it to reopen as soon as Western New York hits Phase 4 are approved, so what can you expect?

It all starts with making sure you have your mask. Then you'll have your temperature checked. It's something staff has been doing all along, too. Safe to say during the pandemic, it's been a wild time at the zoo.

"It's been a challenge, but I will say we continue to give the best care to the animals," Norah Fletchall, Buffalo Zoo President and CEO. says.

This AM @SPECNewsBuffalo, we're taking you to the @buffalozoo! What can you expect when you go see Luna? She helps me answer.... (P.S. I was told this 👇 is her playing...) pic.twitter.com/OexSlYYSpU — Breanna Fuss (@BreannaFuss) June 22, 2020

While Moke has been snacking casually and folks can see him while taking a walk in Delaware Park, Fletchall says they, along with the 1,500 animals, are ready for you to come back.

"Some of the primates, the more social animals, I think they do notice a difference, I know our staff does," Fletchall says.

Fletchall says to keep you, their staff and the animals safe, there's a 50 page reopening plan approved by the state.

"That's based on seven principles," Fletchall says. "We are going to have a specialized cleaning team, that all they do is continuously clean our campus. We will be closed on Tuesday's entirely to ensure we can do thorough, thorough, deep cleaning."

The zoo will also be operating at 25 percent capacity, enforcing social distancing by having one-way pathways and you must reserve a time to hang out with the otters in advance.

🐯The Zoo will operate at 25 percent capacity



🐍You MUST reserve a time to go



🦁The Zoo will be closed on Tuesdays for deep cleaning — Breanna Fuss (@BreannaFuss) June 22, 2020

"This is a place where people come together, get outside, get outdoors, learn and have fun," Fletchall says.

Pre-packaged food from concessions will be available if all that fun makes you hungry. While the carousel won't be up and running offering its own thrills at the 24-acre space, Fletchall says it's for your safety. What you will see running, is water and lots of it at new hand washing stations.

"Extra, extra, extra hand sanitizing stations," Fletchall laughs.

Each day the zoo has been closed, it's lost $30,000.

"About 80 percent of our operating budget comes from revenues earned while we are welcoming guests, so us being closed has been devastating to our budget," Fletchall said.

There is an emergency response fund if you wish to help out. Or once it reopens, just head to hang with Luna.

"We will be as normal as we possibly can be during a pandemic," Fletchall smiles.