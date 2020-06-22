SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The COVID-19 crisis has left many people struggling financially.

A Seminole County landlord is doing what he can to help his tenants out.

When the coronavirus pandemic was just beginning to grip the nation, Jerry Sanborn celebrated a milestone. He turned 100 years old.

“It’s been a good life that I’ve had,” said Sanborn.

“100 years – doesn’t seem like it – like just yesterday.”

Sanborn recalls serving in WWII and the Korean War. But these days he’s reminded of another difficult time in this country.

“I think it compares with the Great Depression that I lived through,” said Sanborn.

The Casselberry homeowner says luckily he’s doing okay financially.

But he knows several of his tenants are not. For some of them, their paychecks have dropped off.

“They’re all people that work paycheck to paycheck.”

Sanborn allowed his tenants to go rent-free in May, and he says he’ll continue to work with them until their paychecks catch up to their bills.

“They needed the help,” said Sanborn.

Nell Hampton is Sanborn’s caretaker. His wife died nearly 30 years ago.

“Everyone of the people we have in the condos thinks he is just the greatest landlord they have ever had,” said Hampton.

Hampton knows better than anyone what Sanborn’s generosity means. She is also one of Sanborn’s tenants.

“It means everything,” said Hampton.

Sanborn believes eventually, the country he’s fought for will pull itself out of another dark time.

“I believe we’ll survive this, no problem,” said Sanborn.

