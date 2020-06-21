AUSTIN, Texas -- The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, or TABC, reports an undercover investigation this weekend resulted in 12 Texas bars temporarily losing their alcohol permits. Three of them are in Austin.

What You Need To Know

TABC conducting undercover investigation, Operation Safe Open



Twleve bars had alcohol permits suspended over the weekend, including three in Austin



Bars limited to 50% occupancy and must maintain social distancing protocols



30-day suspension for first infraction; 60-day suspension for second

The bars are:

Friday:

Werk Bar, El Paso

Marty’s Live, Dallas

Elevate Night Club, McAllen

Saturday:

Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden, Austin

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Icehouse, Austin

Sunday:

Handlebar Houston, Houston

BARge 25, Seabrook

Harris House of Heroes, Dallas

The New PR's, Fort Worth

UnBARlievable, Austin

Little Woodrow's, Lubbock

Coconuts, El Paso

The investigation, called Operation Safe Open, is designed to ensure Texas businesses are following protocols to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Permits for two more bars suspended as part of Operation Safe Open. See video from inside Buford’s in Austin ⬇️ Read more: https://t.co/Ew09HQgBz2 #txlege 1/3 pic.twitter.com/M2SQotjTzu — Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (@TexasABC) June 20, 2020

Bars are limited to 50 percent occupancy and restaurants are limited to 75 percent capacity. These establishments also must maintain six feet of space between groups of people.

"Protecting the health and safety of Texans during this pandemic is our top priority," TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. "We warned businesses TABC will have no tolerance for breaking the rules, and now, some bars are paying the price. I hope other establishments will learn from these suspensions."

Each of the aforementioned bars are subject to a 30-day alcohol permit suspension. A second violation will result in a 60-day suspension.