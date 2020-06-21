AUSTIN, Texas -- The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, or TABC, reports an undercover investigation this weekend resulted in 12 Texas bars temporarily losing their alcohol permits. Three of them are in Austin.
The bars are:
- Friday:
- Werk Bar, El Paso
- Marty’s Live, Dallas
- Elevate Night Club, McAllen
- Saturday:
- Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden, Austin
- Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Icehouse, Austin
- Sunday:
- Handlebar Houston, Houston
- BARge 25, Seabrook
- Harris House of Heroes, Dallas
- The New PR's, Fort Worth
- UnBARlievable, Austin
- Little Woodrow's, Lubbock
- Coconuts, El Paso
The investigation, called Operation Safe Open, is designed to ensure Texas businesses are following protocols to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Bars are limited to 50 percent occupancy and restaurants are limited to 75 percent capacity. These establishments also must maintain six feet of space between groups of people.
"Protecting the health and safety of Texans during this pandemic is our top priority," TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. "We warned businesses TABC will have no tolerance for breaking the rules, and now, some bars are paying the price. I hope other establishments will learn from these suspensions."
Each of the aforementioned bars are subject to a 30-day alcohol permit suspension. A second violation will result in a 60-day suspension.