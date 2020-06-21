ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Saturday was Day 1 of mandatory face masks in Orange County, and the majority of people who talked with Spectrum News 13 were wearing them.

Others, however, were not adhering to the new rule.

“I think it's a great idea. We have to take care of ourselves," said Claude Shaibu.

One man who didn't provide his name said, “I think it's pretty silly, not necessary.”

The mandate as it stands doesn’t have any repercussions for people who don’t comply, but that could change if Orange County numbers continue to rise.

On Friday, Mayor Jerry Demings said the next phase could include a penalty.

Doctors like Brendaliz Santiago Narvaez say masks work in preventing the spread.

“I think the mandate of wearing a mask is important,"said Narvez, an associate professor at Rollins College.

“When you cough or even doing everyday normal things like talking is sufficient for these particles to be expelled in the air, and that's how these transmissions happens. So wearing a mask is helping mitigating these sort of risk factors," Narves said.

There are some exceptions to not wearing a mask. Some of those things include if you're exercising like folks were at Lake Eola. Other exceptions are children under 2, or it would cause impairment to a person due an existing health condition.