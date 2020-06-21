Iron Smoke Distillery in Fairport had a soft reopening on Sunday for patrons to celebrate Father’s Day. This was its first event since the coronavirus shutdown.

What You Need To Know Iron Smoke Distillery in Fairport had a soft reopening on Sunday for Father’s Day

Strict safety measures were in place with touchless hand sanitizer stations and everyone had to wear a mask

Well-deserving fathers and their families soaked in the sun and indulged in specialty cocktails

The farm distillery converted its whiskey operation to creating and distributing hand sanitizer amid the pandemic. 10,000 1-quart bottles were donated to first responders, health care workers and community volunteers. CEO and Founder Tommy Brunett says the perfect opportunity presented itself to welcome patrons back, after closing in March.

"We were just trying to spread the love on Father’s Day," Brunett says, "It's a big day; I am a dad. We got the okay from the governor and the state to open up so we figured that we would just do a soft rollout today."

It was outdoor seating only. Strict safety measures were in place with touchless hand sanitizer stations and everyone had to wear a mask.

Well-deserving fathers and their families soaked in the sun and indulged in specialty cocktails; filled to the brim with bourbon, whiskey and more. There was also food.

"We have McCann’s hots," says Brunett, "Zweigle’s hots so it’s all local."

Last minute gifts for dad could be purchased at the gift shop, which included hand-smoked wooden crates filled with Iron Smoke products.

Many patrons say they enjoyed catching up on lost time with loved ones. They also took time out to reflect on the meaning of fatherhood.

"One of the things I have enjoyed over the last thirty years is being a father," says Steven Hopkins of Fairport. "Trying to take care of my family and watching them grow into wonderful young adults."

"It's been a while because I’ve been in downstate New York," says Andrew Pease of Brooklyn. "I’ve got the time off, so I can come and visit and hang out because I haven’t been able to do it for so many years."

"It's important that every day you celebrate your family," says Alexis Tubiolo of Webster. "You don't know how much time you have left, but today is really important. My dad has helped me get to where I am in life."

"I was thankful this morning when I woke up," says Brunett, "for what I have and what I’ve learned through my family and the kids'eyes. It’s a beautiful day to celebrate the love that we share."

Iron Smoke Distillery plans to fully open its doors in early July.

"We'll see what phase four brings," says Brunett.