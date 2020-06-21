The Elizabeth Wende Breast Care center is now open for screenings and diagnoses.

Staff have redesigned the waiting room so patients don't have to wait for appointments. Patients can also get mammogram results instantly via email or texts.

Wende Breast Care is making screenings as safe as possible for patients.

"Every surface of the patients touch and our staff touch gets cleaned and sanitized multiple times a day. We make sure only one patient at a time and we're trying to make everything as safe and as secure and as quick for the patient as possible," Dr. Stamatia Destounis, Radiologist at Elizabeth Wende Breast Care, says.