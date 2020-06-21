A Bay Area organization is fighting to keep mental health on the forefront — with their subscription service called “Cope Notes."

“We provide daily mental health support via text message,” says Johnny Crowder, founder of Cope Notes.

Everyday, at random, the subscriber will receive a test message with words of encouragement, reflection or a question, and the goal is to text back a response.

“We do not respond back, it’s meant to be a personal journal for you,” says Crowder. “Over time, it trains the brain to think in healthier patterns.”

Since COVID-19, Cope Notes has received a large increase in subscribers, but several companies have stopped using his program to cut costs.

“About half of our clients said 'hang on,'” says Crowder. “When you’re trying to cut costs during a health pandemic, please do not neglect the mental health of your employees, (or) your students."

With over 400,000 texts sent so far, he is working on keeping mental health relevant — even in times of a pandemic.

“We have to solve problems before they happen, and we need to look for problems before we see them,” says Crowder.