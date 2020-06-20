BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard MLK Coalition on Saturday hosted a “We Can't Breathe” march on MLK Boulevard in conjunction with Brevard Inclusionary Alliance.

MLK Coalition Volunteer Glenn Penick walks for the chance for people to see him and not his skin color.

“We need to change the culture, we need to change how people view us. We are not the boogie man,” Penick says.

South Brevard NAACP Secretary Dianne Jackson is walking for her grandchildren and their future.

“We are marching to voice our opinion so the next generation will not have to go through what we've been through but remember it's all about love,” Jackson explains.

The march gathered support from local police officers and city officials. City council members unanimously approved Space Coast Area Transit to provide seven buses to get people to the beginning of the march.

“We love each other. My skin may be darker than someone else or your skin may be lighter than mine. I still love you, I really do,” Jackson adds. “I believe the police and the people are all going to come together."

Glen says these are the new faces of new generation of people fighting to eliminate an old problem.

“We want America to realize all we want is not a handout but a chance on equal footing,” Penick remarks.

After the march, residents were able to have a Q&A with PD chiefs and candidates running for office in Brevard County.