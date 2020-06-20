In a neighborhood described as a food desert, one group is working to open a fresh food market.

Creating development within the community is the focus of the nonprofit organization Lovejoy Village Association.

"I've lived here my entire life, 48 years," said Jillian Stabler, Lovejoy Village Association Vice President. "Everybody is there for each other. We're a family. We like to maintain that we care about everybody. We try and help out as many as we can."

After the Tops on Broadway closed, the Lovejoy Village Association directors began discussing ideas to bring healthy and affordable food to the neighborhood. They started planning the Lovejoy Village Market, a nonprofit grocery store, which is expected to open at 1212 East Lovejoy Street.

"We have a social media page here in Lovejoy and we reached out and did surveys to ask, 'What is lacking in our community? What does the community want and need,'" said Lovejoy Village Association President Colleen Russell. "And the general response was a place to get fresh fruits and vegetables. A place to be able to buy deli meats locally."

Since the Lovejoy Village Market will be a nonprofit, all proceeds will go back into the neighborhood to help attract business development in the area.

"We've had seven women-owned businesses open up on Lovejoy Street. They have set the path for other businesses to come in. Those businesses opening up and taking the chance here in Lovejoy has created somewhat of an excitement in the community to bring more businesses here," says Russell.

The goal is to open the market by the end of August. Saturday, the group held a fundraiser. Organizers were hoping to raise enough to buy a used deli case, an open-air merchandiser, a refrigerated display cooler, and a commercial meat slicer.

"We've raised about a $1,000 and we have a goal of about $5,000," says Russell.

If you would like to help the Lovejoy Village Market, check out their GoFundMe campaign here.