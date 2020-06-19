ORLANDO, Fla. — A day after a landmark U.S. Supreme Court that keeps the DACA program in place for now, the battle to remove it is back on following a tweet from President Donald Trump.

What You Need To Know Trump says he ordered DHS to keep trying to rescind DACA



Expert: Supreme Court ruling likely to stand through election



RELATED: US Supreme Court Rules DACA Can Stand For Now

The president said he’s instructed the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to try to rescind the program again, which could affect 700,000 people who were brought to America illegally as children and have grown up in the U.S. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program protects them from deportation and allows them to work, go to school and legally drive.

University of Central Florida associate political science professor Aubrey Jewett says the chance of the Supreme Court changing its ruling before the November election is unlikely.

“It would really take a miracle, either the equivalent to a Hail Mary pass in a football game, for this to get through all the court battles before November,” Jewett said.

Jewett said the Trump administration wants to use DACA as a bargaining chip for stricter immigration laws and a border wall.

He said it could be a hot topic for the upcoming election, with conservatives voting for Trump supporting an end to DACA and liberals voting for Joe Biden to allow the program to continue.

“It’s one of those interesting issues that I think will have an impact on people turning out to vote. But as of this moment, it’s unclear one side will gain an advantage over it,” Jewett said.

Central Florida DACA recipient Maylin Rodriguez, 20, was overwhelmed with emotion following Thursday’s Supreme Court decision on DACA.

“My brother doesn’t have it yet and we were hoping every day they would restore the program,” she said.

Department of Homeland Security Acting Chief Ken Cuccinelli tweeted that the president instructed his agency to begin another challenge.