ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Beachcomber Resort in St. Pete Beach had an employee test positive for COVID-19 who last worked at the hotel this past Saturday, according to an internal memo obtained by Spectrum Bay News 9.

What You Need To Know Beachcomber Resort employee tests positive for COVID-19



An anonymous resort employee said hotel was packed



Statement from resort said they are working with authorities



Resort will reopen again under phase 1 guidelines

The memo was sent to staff on Tuesday and states, "If you were in close contact with that team member, we will contact you (or have contacted you) to discuss options."

A Beachcomber employee, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of losing their job, said the hotel was "packed like the 4th of July" this past weekend. Our source said there were hundreds of guests who were standing shoulder-to-shoulder at Jimmy B's and hardly anyone was wearing a mask, including employees.

The source said they "felt completely unsafe" and sent us a Facebook live video posted by another employee that shows a crowded patio area with customers singing and dancing along to music.

The employee who shot that video wrote, "It's super busy. So insane. I've been here since 11. I'm pulling a 14 hour shift." Someone replied, "No social distancing going on there."

The source said management forced that employee to take down the video. As for the employee who tested positive for COVID-19, their position was front desk clerk and they checked in many guests, according to the source.

Despite the Beachcomber's internal memo stating, "We believe that transparency during this national emergency is essential," our source said management asked the employees to "stay quiet" about it and did not inform guests.

Spectrum Bay News 9 could not find any mention of the sick team member on the Beachcomber's social media accounts.

Beachcomber spokesperson Brittany Farella wouldn't answer any questions but instead sent a statement:

"We are taking this situation very seriously. We are working diligently with all proper authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County, and monitoring the situation carefully to ensure the safety of our team, their families, and our guests, as that remains our top priority."

Farella went on to state the limited area where the infected team member worked has been thoroughly re-cleaned and sanitized. Also, that all employees who worked with the sick team member are quarantining and will be tested before returning to work.

The source said Jimmy B's was closed on Tuesday for sanitization and will reopen under phase 1 guidelines.

St. Pete Beach Mayor Al Johnson confirmed this past weekend was very busy and the hotels were "booked solid." Johnson said he was not aware of the Beachcomber employee testing positive for COVID-19.

The Mayor said he was notified that the city got its first two cases this past week.