The Last Chance for Change protesters continue to march for racial justice, but the issues that need to be addressed extend past police brutality.

For some neighbors on Syracuse’s south side, just putting food on the table is a struggle.

What You Need To Know

Residents have started a petition to have a grocery store on the south side



After Tops Friendly Markets closed in 2018, residents don't have easy access to affordable, healthy food



The mayor's office says they're looking into the problem

The demonstrators marched down South Salina Street to Green Hills Farms, one of two grocery stores south side residents choose from.

Another day, another protest for the Last Change for Change.



They’re on South Salina Street walking towards Green Hills Farms. @SPECNewsCNY pic.twitter.com/QA0bVY958x — Briana Smith (@brianasmithnews) June 18, 2020

“There’s also a Price Rite not too far off of South Ave,” said Kennieth Miles. “That’s not too far out of the way, but for a lot of the people who don’t have the transportation or availability to get down there, it makes it inconvenient.”

Miles grew up on the south side when there was always a grocery store in the heart of the community.

But, that quickly changed after Tops Friendly Markets on South Salina Street closed in October 2018.

Miles now lives in Baldwinsville, but he’s trying to nurture his hometown.

“They should have the same opportunities I have every day when I go shopping,” said Miles. “It’s somewhat frustrating that I know I could step out and just look, and, ‘hey, I don’t want to go to Aldi, I want to go to Tops,' or 'I’m not going to go to Tops, I’m going to go to Wegmans.’”

Miles created a petition to rebuild a grocery store on the south side.

His goal is 7,500 signatures, one of them is south side native Mered Billue.

“Not having a grocery store leads to unhealthy kids,” said Billue. “Kids not getting proper meals at night. In general, not having the things that the outer communities have is impacting everything, crime rates, graduation rates.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a lack of affordable, nutritious food can lead to poor health and chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes.

The economy suffers as well.

“We’re out here on all levels,” said Billue. “I think if we get these things, you’ll see a difference in our community.”

Miles said he reached out to the Mayor’s Office, and they said they’re looking into the problem.

He hopes to see the abandon supermarket filled with fresh food once again.