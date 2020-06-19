ORLANDO, Fla. — A state legislator from Central Florida is calling for Juneteenth to be recognized as an official state holiday.

What You Need To Know State senator from Central Florida wants Juneteenth to be state holiday



Rally in Ocoee commemorates Juneteenth, reflects on recent events



Names of people who have died in law enforcement custody read aloud



RELATED: Juneteenth Celebrations Being Held Across Central Florida

State Sen. Randolph Bracy of Orange County has proposed a bill that's already in legislative drafting.

He says the time has come.

"There’s momentum to see these kinds of bills proposed and possibly passed. There seems to be an awareness from people in the state, from people across this country, about the plight of African Americans," Bracy, a Democrat, said.

Bracy expects to propose his bill in next year's legislative session and hopes it will be in effect by this time next year.

On Friday, he was at Bill Breeze Park in Ocoee ahead of a justice rally.

Angeleigh James-Norwood came from Lake County with her two young sons.

"They could easily be a George Floyd situation," she said about them. "That's why we're here to spread awareness."

On the first Juneteenth since Floyd's death in Minneapolis, James-Norwood joined dozens of others calling for a national dialogue and reflection of racial injustices.

"We're looking for policies, reform within the police department. We really just want us (black people) to be on the same playing field, playing ground, as everyone else," James-Norwood said.

She's a teacher who wants to see more diversity in classrooms.

"They should see teachers and educators who look like them," James-Norwood said.

Democratic State Rep. Geraldine Thompson called out the names of people who have died or been killed at the hands of law enforcement "to bring some accountability within law enforcement."

Her granddaughter was there to show her support.

"I want to spark a conversation about what we can do to make real change as far as educating people about black history and the history of all minority groups," Jazmyne Henderson said.

James-Norwood is hoping to encourage her sons to stand up for themselves and learn from her this Juneteenth.

"I have to do my job, as a mom, as a parent, to make sure that they're understanding of what's happening. This is history," James-Norwood said.