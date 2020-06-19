ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday marks the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth - a day commemorating the end of slavery in America.

There are going to be rallies and marches all across Orlando, including in downtown.

For weeks after the Minneapolis killing of George Floyd, thousands of people have taken to the streets of the nation, including in Central Florida.

Protesters have been demanding an end to police brutality and systemic racism.

Organizers of today’s events said they’re amplifying black voices, supporting black-owned businesses and taking a stand.

One of those events is the Lake Eola Freedom March.

“It’s to uplift those people that have been marginalized for too long," said March organizer Miles Mulrain. "So it’s all about us coming together, celebrating where we’re coming from, and celebrating where we’re trying to go to also.”

Juneteenth marks the day word finally got to the slaves in Texas - that they were free. Almost two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

A silent demonstration here will kick things off at 8 a.m. at Colonial Drive and John Young Parkway.

People will be holding signs with the names of black lives taken.

Organizers say it’s a reminder of the many lives lost to injustice and racism, throughout our history.

A march at the police headquarters is planned Friday morning, as well as the Lake Eola Party at 3 p.m.