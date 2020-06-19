LAKE PLACID, Fla. — Small Florida towns like Lake Placid are rooted in a sense of close knit community.

And history.

That history is on display with murals painted on buildings across Lake Placid. Here's what you need to know:

1. Lake Placid is a small south Florida town first founded in 1925. The city has a unique nickname and tourist attraction to it, the city of murals.

2. There are more than 40 life size murals around the City of Lake Placid. The murals depict the history of the town and the people who helped shape it, from local business owners to cattle ranchers.

3. The murals were first started back in 1992 a more than 30 year project to help beautify the area. It’s now considered a tourist destination with people traveling from around the country to see the murals.

4. The murals are scattered around the downtown area of Lake Placid. They are free and open to the public. You can pick up a map at the visitors center in town to do a self guided tour.

5. For more information on the city and murals check out their website, https://visitsebring.com/partners/the-murals-of-lake-placid/