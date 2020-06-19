MELBOURNE, Fla. — It's been a tough time for all the high school seniors missing out on their graduations due to the pandemic.

Some ceremonies are being tentatively rescheduled for the summer.

But it was a special day for one Brevard teen who will soon head off to serve his country, and miss walking with his classmates.

Donned in his cap and ground, Eau Gallie senior Sebastian Marzano, flanked by his family, stood by the road outside his Melbourne home Friday.

"I just woke and she was like come outside, come outside!" he said.

Not knowing the surprise that was coming.

The surprise was a police parade, led by Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

"This is all for you, not only for your accomplishment of graduating high school, but for your commitment to serving our country," Sheriff Ivey told the graduate.

One by one, the officers slowed, and sounded their sirens and horns as the 18-year-old watched.

It's more than heartwarming for Sebastian.

You see, he is headed to serve in the Navy — as a cop.

The future military man will ship out two days before his July 25 commencement with his classmates. Those are memories he will never make, so his mom wanted to bring memories to him.

"I wanted to do something special for him to remember," said Giselle Marzano.

And remember he too will be serving and protecting — our country.

"To recognize what I'm doing to follow in their footsteps, that means a lot," Sebastian said.​

Sebastian heads to boot camp in just a few weeks, then onto Texas for his training.