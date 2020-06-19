LARGO, Fla. — "Jordan's Law," the legislation inspired by the tragic death of Largo toddler Jordan Belliveau in 2018, is finally officially a Florida law.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law Thursday. The two lawmakers who helped get the legislation across the finish line, Rep. Chris Latvala and State Sen. Darryl Rouson, were in Tallahassee for the bill signing.

“Today is my proudest day as a member of the Florida House,” Latvala said. “This bill will fix a broken system and save lives and I thank Governor Ron DeSantis for signing it."

The law's passage is a long time in coming. Originally submitted in 2019, the legislation passed unanimously in the Florida House but failed to get a vote in the Senate, forcing Latvala and Rouson to re-file early in 2020.

The second time around proved to be the charm. It passed unanimously in the House by a 117-0 vote on February 20. Less than a month later on March 6, it passed in the Senate 40-0.

Jordan's Law will require communication between law enforcement agencies and the Florida Department of Children and Families related to certain individuals involved in child welfare system.

It will also provide requirements for law enforcement officers and the central abuse hotline. The law would also authorize lead agencies to provide intensive family reunification services that combine child welfare and mental health services to certain families by providing more programs and effective case management.

As for training, the law would require Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission to incorporate training for specified purposes by requiring law enforcement officers to complete straining as part of basic recruit training.

The law will officially go into effect on July 1.