CLERMONT, Fla. -- An inmate died at a hospital Friday after an unspecified use-of-force incident a day earlier at Lake Correctional Institution, an all-male state prison near Clermont.

Unidentified officers placed on administrative leave

Florida's prison chief pledges full cooperation

Florida DOC withholding name of prison inmate



An undisclosed number of corrections officers were placed on administrative leave as two investigations were launched into what the Florida Department of Corrections called an "isolated incident" that involved use of force at Lake Correctional Institution.

The unidentified inmate suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday and was transported to an area hospital, where he died, the Florida Department of Corrections said in a statement.

Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Mark S. Inch and his entire leadership team will be cooperating fully with an investigation conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The agency's Office of Inspector General also will investigate.

"As soon as the incident took place, the warden called for an investigation by outside law enforcement and placed the officers on administrative leave," Michelle Glady, a Florida prisons spokeswoman, said in a statement. "If misconduct occurred, those responsible will be held fully accountable for their actions. FDC will not tolerate the malicious application of the use of force.”

The prison, located at 19225 U.S. Highway 27, has a capacity of 1,093 inmates. The warden is Amy Frizzell.

The Florida Department of Corrections said only limited information is available to the public at this time.

The agency is prohibited by from releasing the names of the officers while the investigation is underway.

"As the health care provider for inmates, FDC cannot release information that could disclose an inmate’s protected health information," the agency's statement said.

All correctional officers are trained on how to properly use force. They are certified in defensive tactics and de-escalation techniques.

"Force against an inmate is used only when absolutely necessary," the agency said.

Employees of the Florida Department of Corrections who act inappropriately or illegally could be disciplined, fired and arrested, depending on the alleged wrongdoing.

"FDC has zero tolerance for staff who act inappropriately and contrary to our core values: respect, integrity, courage, selfless service and compassion," the agency's statement added.