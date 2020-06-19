STATEWIDE — After shattering the one-day record for coronavirus infections earlier this week, the state of Florida eclipsed that number to set another daily record just 24 hours later.

What You Need To Know Florida breaks COVID-19 case record set just 24 hours earlier



Municipalities instituting their own face-covering requirements



Several other US states seeing record numbers of new cases



FULL COVERAGE: Spectrum News | CDC | Florida Department of Health

According to state Health Department data, there were more than 3,822 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide Thursday, eclipsing the 3,207 cases the day before.

There were 43 new deaths reported Thursday, and the overall positivity percentage rate statewide now up to 5.9 percent.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday told reporters that the median age of cases was dropping, with 62 percent of new cases in Florida for the week of June 7 under the age of 45.

DeSantis pointed to single-day cases in Hillsborough, Orange and Seminole counties as examples of the downward trend in median ages.

Hillsborough: 31

Seminole: 26

Orange: 29

"A lot of the people who are testing positive now are not symptomatic," DeSantis said.

In Orange County, there were 374 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the state Department of Health. Polk and Seminole counties also had triple-digit case increases. Brevard, Lake, and Marion counties had double-digit increases, and there were seven new cases in Sumter County.

The numbers are being watched closely by local leaders. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings on Thursday signed an executive order requiring everyone in the county, including visitors, to wear a face covering in public. That order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. The city of Tampa also has instituted a mandatory face covering rule that began Friday.

DeSantis on Friday said he would not issue a mask order, but did encourage that people wear masks, and that each area of the state should decide what is best.

Nationwide, several other states are recording their highest average daily counts of positive cases. In Arizona and Alabama — two states with significant spikes — calls for mandating masks are meeting mixed reactions, while other places, such as Texas, continue to reopen despite the spikes.

The U.S. has had 2.2 million coronavirus infections and more than 120,000 deaths.