TAMPA, Fla. — CareerSource Tampa Bay is holding an online Town Hall meeting today for up to 250 businesses in need of coronavirus financial assistance.

Business Services Director for CareerSource Dan Schneckenburger says there are two pots of money available for business owners, and which money they apply for will depend on their specific circumstances.

"It is free money but there are strings," Schneckenburger said. "They have to be comfortable with the restrictions and regulations that are involved with this."

The first amount of funding is $257 million in direct financial assistance.

Businesses can apply for help with missed rent payments, utilities and for financial help to make their businesses coronavirus compliant.

The other pot of money is worth $25 million to reimburse businesses for job training programs.

"The $25 million is bigger than our annual budget," Schneckenburger said. "If we were given a $25 million labor grant, that would typically be for 3-4 years. We are being asked to allocate and expend this in 6 months."

CareerSource is asking for Hillsborough County businesses to partner with them this summer. Friday's virtual town hall is one of the furst steps in that direction.