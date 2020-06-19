BEXAR COUTNY, Texas – Bexar County will help local businesses with face mask accessibility after issuing an executive order this week requiring masks to be worn in all commercial establishments.

The county will begin to distribute 1 million masks to local businesses starting Wednesday, June 24.

All commercial entities in Bexar County providing goods or services directly to the public are eligible to participate. Each business will receive 100 masks and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

“No business should have to turn away a customer for not having a facial covering,” stated Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff. “Distributing these masks will not only help to prevent community spread COVID-19 cases, but will alleviate some of the pressures our business community faces while trying to reopen safely and caring for their staff members.”

Masks will only be made available to businesses who have pre-registered before the event using this link.

Registration begins on Friday at 9 a.m.

Masks will be distributed on Wednesday, June 24 at the Freeman Coliseum and on Saturday, June 27 at the BiblioTech South location. Business owners will need to bring their confirmation email.