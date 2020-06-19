MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- It’s been a long time coming, and on Friday, the new Anna Maria Island City Pier officially opens.

Hurricane Irma destroyed the old pier three years ago, and there were several setbacks during construction. There were two tropical storms, severe Red Tide, and a barge hit the new pier during construction.

The $6.8 million pier stretches 800 feet into Tampa Bay and it’s nearly a replica of the original pier, which was built in 1911. It will have a bait shop and restaurant at the end.

Anna Maria’s Mayor, Dan Murphy, said the pier is an icon in itself and he can’t wait to see people back out enjoying it.

“This pier is pretty much the center, the social center of the city of Anna Maria. On top of that, it’s one of the most visited areas on the west coast of Florida. Our county told us this was the single most visited site in Manatee County, so it’s important to us. It’s pretty much the hub of Anna Maria,” said Mayor Murphy.

Friday’s opening will be a soft opening. The mayor said because of the pandemic, it’s not safe to hold a grand opening.