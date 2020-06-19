NATIONWIDE -- AMC, the world's biggest movie theater chain, is set to reopen in July. Operations are set to start back up on July 15, just in time for Disney's "Mulan" and director Christopher Nolan's "Tenet." The chain wasn't going to require masks upon reopening, but quick and vocal backlash via social media prompted the chain to reverse course Friday.

In an interview earlier this week with Variety magazine, Adam Aron, chief executive of AMC Entertainment Holdings, said: “We did not want to be drawn into a political controversy. We thought it might be counterproductive if we forced mask wearing on those people who believe strongly that it is not necessary.”

Aron went on to say he is confident most customers will choose to wear masks.

There was immediate backlash on social media, with some parents stating they wouldn't feel safe taking their children to a theater where the wearing of masks is optional. The company apparently heard that criticism loud and clear, because on Friday it reversed course, stating it will now require facial masks in all theaters.

Worth pointing out the first big movie coming in July is #Mulan. What parent will risk their child’s life by taking them to a theater where masks are optional? Even if masks were mandatory I’d hesitate. @AMCTheatres, there’s NO way I’ll take my child to your theater. — Jason R. Latham (@JasonRLatham) June 19, 2020

In a statement Friday, the company wrote, in part:

"At AMC, we have been consulting with top scientists and health experts to create a broad, sweeping, far-reaching health and safety effort to make AMC Theatres safe for our guests and associates when our theatres reopen in July. Among many elements of that comprehensive plan was a requirement for our associates all to wear masks nationwide, as well as a requirement for our guests all to wear masks in the many parts of the country that will require it."

Alamo Drafthouse, famous for its in-theater food and drink service, has yet to announce a reopening date. However, on Friday it stated masks will be required and that those patrons who don’t have a mask will be provided with one.