​​On Thursday, the company said it will reopen 450 of its U.S. locations on July 15 and plans to have the rest of its theaters open by the end of July-in time for Disney's Mulan on July 24 and Warner Bros. Tenet on July 31.

The multi-phase reopening will include reducing seating capacity in its theaters to 30 percent in the first phase. AMC said it will automatically block out every other row of seats in auditoriums without recliner seats.

AMC expects to be at full capacity in phase 4, which it expects sometime around Thanksgiving.

AMC will implement new safety measures, including installing hand sanitizer stations, designating some areas for one-way traffic, encouraging contactless ticket sales and instituting no-cash payment at concession stands. Visitors will be able to order concession items through the AMC mobile app at many locations.

The company will also implement enhanced cleaning procedures. AMC intends to disinfect common areas multiple times throughout the day. Auditoriums will be disinfected between each showtime. High-touch areas including door handles and service counters will be cleaned throughout the day.

AMC Theatres on Thursday said it would not require visitors to wear masks at it theaters. CEO and president Adam Aron told Variety that the company wanted to stay out of the political controversy. The comments were met with much criticism online. By Friday afternoon, AMC announced it has reversed course and would now require visitors to wear masks at its theaters upon reopening.

"At AMC Theatres, we think it is absolutely crucial that we listen to our guests," Aron said in a statement. "Accordingly, and with the full support of our scientific advisors, we are reversing course and are changing our guest mask policy. As we reopen theatres, we now will require that all AMC guests nationwide wear masks as they enter and enjoy movies at our theatres. The speed with which AMC moved to revise our mask policies is a reflection of our commitment to the safety and health of our guests."

Regal Cinemas and Cinemark previously said they will not require visitors to wear face masks except in cities and states where residents are required to wear masks in public.

The news comes as new coronavirus cases surges across the country, including in states like Florida.