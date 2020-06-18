FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – African American leaders in Flagler County believe this year’s Juneteenth celebration will mean even more given the current climate in the United States and despite Covid-19 putting a damper on traditional festivities.
- What is It?: Juneteenth, which falls on June 19th, marks the end of slavery in the United States. “Juneteenth started back in 1865," said Joseph Matthews, President of the African American Cultural Society. "What happens is the president Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation and that document freed slaves. Unfortunately, during the time everybody wasn’t aware of that document being signed so in Galveston Texas in 1865, June 19th they finally got the word that they were free and that’s the beginning of the Juneteenth celebration.”
- New Importance: Some leaders believe with all the protesting going on and the Black Lives Matter movement gaining attention, this year's Juneteenth will mean even more. "We are trying to make a definitive voice this time to let people know this is not a protest for one particular, this is a protest for past actions and what is going to happen in the future,” said Matthews.
- Covid-19 Impacts: Due to Covid-19, several traditional celebrations, such as the one in Daytona Beach, have been cancelled to prevent the spread of the virus.
- How to Participate: Some organizations, like the African American Cultural Society in Palm Coast are still celebrating the holiday this year, but are moving the festivities online. You can watch pre-recorded dances, songs and readings started at 5 p.m on Friday.
- How to Learn More: You can learn more about Juneteenth and its history by visiting www.juneteenth.com.