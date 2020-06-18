KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The first major criminal case since the start of the coronavirus pandemic is back in court in Osceola County for the murder of Nicole Montalvo.

The body of the St. Cloud mother was found dismembered at the home of her estranged husband’s family.

During a hearing Wednesday, the State Attorney worked to prove her estranged husband Christopher Otero-Rivera had a history of committing other crimes against Montalvo.

Witnesses testified that there were two major domestic violence-related incidents between the couple.

The defense said these testimonies have nothing to do with a motive for murder.

Ryan Williams, the Assistant State Attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit said, “They are very strong family and they all came down today to support one another when they are testifying. They just want justice for their daughter, and I am grateful that we have their support and that they’ve been so present and involved in the prosecution.”

The judge has reserved ruling on the matter for the next week and a half as he reviews more evidence. For now, the trial is set for July.