STATEWIDE – The number of new coronavirus cases in Florida skyrocketed by 3,200 on Wednesday, shattering the previous one-day record.

​​The latest number of 3,207 cases, posted Thursday morning, comes as experts at Johns Hopkins University say Florida has "all the markings of the next large epicenter of coronavirus transmission," CNN reports.

The state's one-day case record has been broken several times in the past couple of weeks. The statewide cumulative total is around 86,000 cases. There are more than 3,000 dead.

Since Florida started testing, the overall rate of positivity is climbing and now stands at 5.6 percent. Tuesday's daily rate of positive tests was almost double that at 10.3 percent.

Seminole County leaders say they’re seeing the largest number of new cases in college-aged people. They think the cause could be younger adults going out and not taking precautions.

"The sick individuals have all stated that they’ve been around a pub, a bar, an event during the holiday weekend. Those types of activities," Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said.

In Orlando, seven firefighters have tested positive for the virus, forcing a total of 64 firefighters to self-quarantine out of exposure concerns.

In Jacksonville, 16 friends gathered for a celebration recently – and all 16 contracted the coronavirus.

"It was more 'out of sight, out mind.' We go out, and it's a friend's birthday. It was a mistake," COVID-19 patient Dara Sweat said.

Despite the sudden spike in case numbers, Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he's not planning to scale back the state's reopening process. He's ordered more testing at state assisted living facilities and nursing homes.